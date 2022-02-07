BlackRock Inc. Buys 336,548 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,531,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 336,548 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.61% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $66,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 130,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 135,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,180,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SPPI stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

