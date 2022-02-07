BlackRock Inc. Cuts Position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 882,250 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 14.78% of REX American Resources worth $70,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in REX American Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 610,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,084,000 after purchasing an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in REX American Resources by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in REX American Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in REX American Resources by 494.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in REX American Resources by 20.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total value of $154,715.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,818 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,175. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REX opened at $98.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $584.54 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.31. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $203.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that REX American Resources Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of REX American Resources from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.