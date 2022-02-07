BlackRock Inc. Lowers Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,856 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.58% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $69,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the period. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $76.57 on Monday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.00 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

