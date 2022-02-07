BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.06% of Gossamer Bio worth $67,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOSS opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $658.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.04 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

