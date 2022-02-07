BlackRock Inc. Sells 154,669 Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,855,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.05% of BrightSpire Capital worth $73,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $71,856,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $66,841,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $13,280,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in BrightSpire Capital during the second quarter valued at $12,842,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSpire Capital by 382.1% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,215,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after acquiring an additional 963,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of BRSP opened at $9.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.62.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.