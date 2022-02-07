BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181,320 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.61% of Denny’s worth $68,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 15.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,043,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after buying an additional 1,075,167 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after buying an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after buying an additional 33,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after buying an additional 292,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Denny's alerts:

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $983.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.52. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DENN shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.