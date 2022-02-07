BLOCKv (VEE) Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $21.12 million and approximately $24,228.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00109735 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

BLOCKv Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

