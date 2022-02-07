BMO Capital Markets Lowers Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $29.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.89. 29,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 58,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,889 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,509,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

