Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,262 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.31% of Bolt Biotherapeutics worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOLT opened at $3.43 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOLT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

