Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

NYSE:BAH opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

