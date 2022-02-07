Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.32.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRLXF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Get Boralex alerts:

BRLXF opened at $24.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. Boralex has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $39.69.

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.