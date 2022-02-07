Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. BOX reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BOX.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BOX from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $1,284,893.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 245,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,491. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of BOX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,067,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 184,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 378.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 58,089 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of BOX by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 889,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,289,000 after buying an additional 472,754 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BOX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.50 and a beta of 1.27. BOX has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.13.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BOX (BOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.