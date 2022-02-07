Boyd Gaming Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 13.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BYD. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.14.

NYSE:BYD opened at $63.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $603,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,785,000 after purchasing an additional 95,510 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

