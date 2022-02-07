BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

BV stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 314,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,033. BrightView has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.40.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.95 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

