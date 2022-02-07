Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.6% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 117.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $591.17. The stock had a trading volume of 30,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,579. The company has a market capitalization of $244.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $419.14 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $605.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $542.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

