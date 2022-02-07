Brokerages Anticipate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) will announce $38.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.98 billion to $39.29 billion. AT&T posted sales of $43.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $154.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.87 billion to $159.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $155.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $120.68 billion to $165.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AT&T by 92.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth $356,207,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,241,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,541,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.96. AT&T has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

