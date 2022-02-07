Brokerages Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will announce $1.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BECN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period.

BECN traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $53.10. The stock had a trading volume of 401,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,266. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $42.26 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.25. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.97.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

