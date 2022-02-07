Brokerages Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.46. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.56.

Shares of ICE opened at $129.76 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average of $126.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 637,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,176,000 after acquiring an additional 30,322 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 297.8% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 206,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,213,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,997,000 after acquiring an additional 155,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

