Brokerages Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to announce sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $45.70 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $201.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $206.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $216.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 72.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MOFG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,354. The company has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.