Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.38. Boston Scientific reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,348 shares of company stock worth $2,603,258. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,563,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,320,000 after acquiring an additional 451,194 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166,276 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,462 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 320,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. The company had a trading volume of 341,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,645,138. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.