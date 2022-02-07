Brokerages Expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Nomad Foods reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $1.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,989,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,111,000 after purchasing an additional 89,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,182,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731,048 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,622 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,341,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,222,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,493,000 after purchasing an additional 476,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

NOMD opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

