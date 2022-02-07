Brokerages Expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OceanFirst Financial.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 7.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OCFC. Stephens lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter worth $59,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Bailey Value Limited Partnership bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OceanFirst Financial by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.