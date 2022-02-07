Brokerages Expect South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. South Jersey Industries posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

SJI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:SJI opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. State Street Corp lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,178,000 after buying an additional 10,825,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1,378.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 511,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 477,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 240,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,029,000 after purchasing an additional 216,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

