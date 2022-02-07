Brokerages Set Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Target Price at $28.33

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. KeyCorp cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

