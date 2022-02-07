Brokerages Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $49.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.27.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $47.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,143,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after buying an additional 21,485 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

