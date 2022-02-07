Brokerages Set FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Target Price at $314.70

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $314.70.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after buying an additional 95,080 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after buying an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $236.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.82. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

