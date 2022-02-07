Brokerages Set Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Price Target at $6.05

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Gerdau alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gerdau by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGB traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $5.52. 6,436,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,951,544. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $7.27.

The business also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Special dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 6.05%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.54%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.