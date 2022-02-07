Brokerages Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Target Price at $29.40

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In related news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $26,145.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,504 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritor by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,471,000 after buying an additional 18,713 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Meritor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 7,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.58 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

