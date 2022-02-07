Brokerages Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT at $121.21

Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $119.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.74. Paychex has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

