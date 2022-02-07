Brokerages Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target at $199.47

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.15.

Several brokerages have commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

QRVO stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.20. 15,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,527. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 210.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

