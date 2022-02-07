Brokerages Set Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) Price Target at GBX 377.50

Shares of Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 377.50 ($5.08).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Strix Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.84) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.11) price target on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($5.11) price objective on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

LON:KETL traded up GBX 4.13 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 232.13 ($3.12). 245,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 283.20. The company has a market cap of £479.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 222 ($2.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 390 ($5.24). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

