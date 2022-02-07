Brokerages Set The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Target Price at $50.25

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group increased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of HAIN opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.83.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $475.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $987,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,717,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 84.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 349,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after buying an additional 160,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

