Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Target Price at $34.00

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $147,037.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 31,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $934,602.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,201 shares of company stock worth $1,996,904 in the last quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of TVTX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.03. 7,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,838. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.91. Travere Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.