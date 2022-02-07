Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) PT at $40.11

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.11.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Vor Biopharma from $60.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vor Biopharma by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 299.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vor Biopharma by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $7.93 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.86.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

