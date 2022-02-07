Brokers Issue Forecasts for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.97. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

NYSE:TMO opened at $594.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $621.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $595.98. The company has a market cap of $234.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,985.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 77,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 12,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

