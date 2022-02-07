Brokers Set Expectations for Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWN. UBS Group raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. US Capital Advisors cut Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $4.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Ridgemont Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,006,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $65,474,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $66,588,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 704.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,686,486 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,741 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

