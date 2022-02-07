Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) PT Raised to $68.00 at National Bankshares

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 45.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of BBU stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.62. 348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.48. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

