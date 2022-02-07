Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.13 EPS

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 19.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

BBU stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.40. 7,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,439. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Brookfield Business Partners were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

