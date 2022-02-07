BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will report earnings of $1.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.87. BRP posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $7.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.77 to $8.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of DOOO opened at $78.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.41. BRP has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $102.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BRP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

