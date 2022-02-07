Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Business First Bancshares from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:BFST opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.88. Business First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,293 shares of company stock worth $434,726. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 128.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

