C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Receives $48.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $22.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47. C4 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

