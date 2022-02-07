Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of Snap One at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Snap One stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.67. Snap One Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $260.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap One Holdings Corp will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

