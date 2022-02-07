Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 11.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 166,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 188.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 24.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ModivCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000.

MODV opened at $105.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.55 and a 1-year high of $211.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MODV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

