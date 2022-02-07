Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of CS Disco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,987,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,954,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,067,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,823,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAW. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

NYSE LAW opened at $34.14 on Monday. CS Disco Inc has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CS Disco news, CEO Kiwi Camara sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $93,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $1,067,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,358,340 shares of company stock valued at $68,030,644 over the last 90 days.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

