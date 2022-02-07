Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Torrid as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Torrid during the third quarter worth $502,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at $28,145,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at $1,929,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter valued at $549,000. 14.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CURV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Torrid has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torrid Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

