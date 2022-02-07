Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 27.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 287.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

ROLL opened at $175.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.65 and its 200 day moving average is $213.58. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $165.99 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.