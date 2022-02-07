Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 239,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.58% of Rapid Micro Biosystems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. KPCB XIII Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $892,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth $924,000. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RPID shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

RPID opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average is $15.96. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $27.04.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

