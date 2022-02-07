CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:CACI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $253.30. 113,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,411. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.38 and a 200 day moving average of $266.80.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 367.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

