CaixaPay Reaches One Day Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CaixaPay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,082.69 or 0.07179390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42,838.94 or 0.99769123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006645 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay . The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

Buying and Selling CaixaPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CaixaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CaixaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CaixaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.