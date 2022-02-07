California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) Head to Head Contrast

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.3% of BurgerFi International shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BurgerFi International and California Beach Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51% California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and California Beach Restaurants’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 3.13 $5.96 million N/A N/A California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has higher revenue and earnings than California Beach Restaurants.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BurgerFi International and California Beach Restaurants, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

BurgerFi International presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.25%. Given BurgerFi International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Risk & Volatility

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Beach Restaurants has a beta of 7.92, meaning that its stock price is 692% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats California Beach Restaurants on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About California Beach Restaurants

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

